Premier League Side Not Dropping Interest In Leeds United Star

Aston Villa are not likely to give up on their attempts to agree a deal with Leeds United for Kalvin Phillips.



Dean Smith was left hugely impressed by Phillips in the Championship last season and wants the midfielder in his squad at Villa Park by the time the new Premier League season rolls around.













Phillips is a key man for Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa, who does not want him to leave Elland Road, but the Whites have reportedly signalled they will sell for £30m.



Aston Villa will go up to £20m for Phillips, according to the Sun, with the Premier League side not going away in the chase for the player.





Phillips has yet to push for a move to Villa Park, something which would likely help the club in their bid to snap him up, and there is not any indication he will do so.







A product of the esteemed Leeds academy system, Phillips has become central to how the Whites operate under Bielsa.



The 23-year-old made a total of 46 appearances across all competitions for Leeds last season, picking up nine bookings and one red card.





He has just two years left to run on his current contract at Elland Road.

