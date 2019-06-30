Preston Not Chasing Swansea and Hull Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Preston North End hold no interest in Swansea City and Hull City linked striker Keinan Davis, contrary to suggestions elsewhere, according to the Lancashire Evening Post.



Deepdale boss Alex Neil is looking to bolster his attacking options and has been linked with Aston Villa's Davis, along with recently released James Wilson, who was on the books at Manchester United.













But North End are not tracking either player, with no interest in taking the pair to Deepdale this summer.



The news may be a boost to fellow Championship clubs Swansea and Hull, who are also credited with an interest in Villa's Davis and as a result have one fewer competitor to worry about.





Davis, 21, made just seven appearances for Aston Villa over the course of last season.







In total the striker has made 44 senior appearances for the Villa Park based club, scoring three goals.



He is surplus to requirements at Aston Villa and could be tempted by a move to either Swansea or Hull.





Unlike Preston, both clubs are under new management.



Swansea appointed Steve Cooper as head coach earlier this month on a three-year deal, while Hull handed the managerial reins to Grant McCann nine days ago.

