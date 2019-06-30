This Is Our Strategy To Sign You – Mauricio Pochettino Speaks To Tottenham Target, Offers Reassurance

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has had recent contact with Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso to fill him in on the situation around Tottenham Hotspur's interest and how a move to north London can happen.



Spurs are set to sink a substantial amount of funds into the capture of Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon, but Pochettino wants Lo Celso too and has made his countryman a priority.













Tottenham have not struck an agreement with Real Betis though, who will not let Lo Celso leave for less than €75m, which is already a discount on the midfielder's €100m release clause.



Amid the delay in a deal being done, Pochettino has touched base with Lo Celso to keep him in the picture.





Indeed, according to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo, just days ago Pochettino spoke to Lo Celso, telling the midfielder what the situation is and what Spurs' strategy to sign him is.







Pochettino told Lo Celso that Tottenham are waiting to sell Christian Eriksen and then will use the funds to strike a deal with Real Betis.



Eriksen is entering the final year of his contract at Tottenham and Spurs want €70m for him.





Pochettino is pushing Tottenham to quickly do a deal for Lo Celso as he wants the midfielder at the club soon.

