This Is Where Arsenal’s Bid For Kieran Tierney Is At Right Now – Former Scottish Top Flight Star

Former Hibernian star Tam McManus has provided an update on Arsenal's pursuit of Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney.



The Gunners want to snap up Tierney from the Scottish champions this summer, but have not yet been able to reach an agreement to sign him.













Unai Emery is not giving up the chase and there remains optimism in north London that Tierney will make the move this summer.



The left-back has returned to Scotland from Celtic's tour base in Austria and instantly speculation grew that it was a trip back to the UK in advance of joining the Gunners.





McManus has denied that and wrote on Twitter: "Kieran Tierney has flown home to use the Lennoxtown gym [as] all he was doing was cycling in Austria and his rehab needs more than that so he’s flown home to work on his rehab/recovery in better facilities at Celtic.







"He has NOT been rushed home to sign for Arsenal or anyone else."



There have been question marks over how many bids Arsenal have made for Tierney, but McManus insists that only one offer has arrived.





And despite the speculation, McManus insists that one bid, which has been rejected, is all that has happened, with nothing more to report.



"Been one bid. From Arsenal. Didn’t get close to what Celtic are looking for.



"That’s where it’s sitting right at the minute", the former Hibernian attacker added.



Celtic are reluctant to lose Tierney and Arsenal are wrestling with a reduced transfer budget due to failing to qualify for the Champions League, meaning the jury is out on whether a deal will happen.



