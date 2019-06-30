Top Man, Will Miss You – Leeds United Stars Pay Tribute To Departing Member of Backroom Team

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United players have queued up to bid farewell to the club's masseur Paul Evans.



The member of the Whites staff appears to be moving on from his job at Elland Road and is a popular figure amongst the club's first team squad.













Club captain Liam Cooper took to social media on Sunday to wish Evans well, writing: "Just want to wish Paul Evans all the best in his next venture. Thanks for everything mate. Top man."



Cooper was quickly joined by left-back Barry Douglas, who wrote: "All the very best Mr Evo. It's been a pleasure."





Leeds winger Stuart Dallas wrote: "It's been a pleasure Paul Evans. Best of luck in whatever you decide to do next. Thank you for everything."







Evans was then wished well by full-back Luke Ayling, who added: "Really great guy.



"Will miss walking in and not seeing you by your bed. All the best mate."





Evans, replying to Ayling's comment, indicated that he at least bowed out of his time at Leeds on a high.



He wrote: "Thanks mate. At least I went out as the fantasy football champion."



It is unclear if Leeds have yet replaced Evans, but the Whites stars are sure to want a relaxing massage after head coach Marcelo Bielsa's notoriously gruelling pre-season training sessions.



As a player, Evans was capped twice at international level by Wales and turned out for clubs including Shrewsbury Town, Brentford, Bradford City and Nottingham Forest.

