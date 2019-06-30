XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/06/2019 - 14:50 BST

Tottenham Now In Home Straight, Tanguy Ndombele Signing Soon

 




Tottenham Hotspur have entered the home straight in their bid to sign Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon.

Spurs have been holding talks with Lyon to try to thrash out an agreement to take the highly-rated Frenchman to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.


 



Talks have been tough, but look to have borne fruit as, according to French broadcaster TF1's Telefoot, Ndombele should complete a move to Tottenham in the coming days.

Tottenham will pay Lyon a fee of €63m (£55m) excluding bonus payments.
 


Ndombele, who has visited Spurs' facilities, has also held talks with Mauricio Pochettino.



He is expected to put pen to paper on a five-year contract with the Premier League side.

Pochettino had pinpointed Ndombele as a priority target this summer and snapping up the midfielder will be a big boost to the Argentine, who has called for Spurs to spend to strengthen their squad.
 


Juventus, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have also shown interest in Ndombele, but the player is Tottenham bound.
 