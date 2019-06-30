XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/06/2019 - 22:59 BST

We Played Good Football – Rangers Star Taking Encouragement From End of Season

 




Rangers defender Nikola Katic believes the way the Gers ended the season should give them encouragement that they can start the new campaign in fine fashion.

The 22-year-old played an important role for the Gers towards the end of the season, featuring in four of the five matches and was involved in an impressive 2-0 win over Celtic.   


 



However, Katic admits that despite featuring heavily, there was a sense of disappointment due to the fact the title race was over.

The Croatian though believes that Rangers can take much encouragement from their good run as they prepare to go again in the Scottish Premiership.
 


“The last five games I played and the win over Celtic were great especially", Katic told his club's official website.



"It was a really positive run and we played some really good football. It was a shame the championship was over, but I think we can start it again and we have the quality to do big things this year.

“I am really happy as I enjoy being with the guys. We have kept a lot of players from last season and we have added quality with the new players.
 


Rangers have just flown back to Scotland after a training camp in southern Portugal.

The Gers have brought in another centre-back to compete with Katic, in the shape of George Edmundson.
 