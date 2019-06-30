We Played Good Football – Rangers Star Taking Encouragement From End of Season

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender Nikola Katic believes the way the Gers ended the season should give them encouragement that they can start the new campaign in fine fashion.



The 22-year-old played an important role for the Gers towards the end of the season, featuring in four of the five matches and was involved in an impressive 2-0 win over Celtic.













However, Katic admits that despite featuring heavily, there was a sense of disappointment due to the fact the title race was over.



The Croatian though believes that Rangers can take much encouragement from their good run as they prepare to go again in the Scottish Premiership.





“The last five games I played and the win over Celtic were great especially", Katic told his club's official website.







"It was a really positive run and we played some really good football. It was a shame the championship was over, but I think we can start it again and we have the quality to do big things this year.



“I am really happy as I enjoy being with the guys. We have kept a lot of players from last season and we have added quality with the new players.





Rangers have just flown back to Scotland after a training camp in southern Portugal.



The Gers have brought in another centre-back to compete with Katic, in the shape of George Edmundson.

