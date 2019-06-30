West Ham Playing Manchester City At Right Time – Hammers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United legend Tony Cottee believes that the Hammers will be playing Manchester City at the best possible time, with Manuel Pellegrini's men to start the new campaign against the champions.



The Hammers will kick off their domestic campaign with a match against defending champions Manchester City on 10th August at the London Stadium.













The 53-year-old, who represented the Hammers in two spells between 1982 and 1988 and then again between 1994 and 1996, insists that it will be a good time to play the Citizens as all the teams are set to start from scratch on the first day.



Once the season gets under way, with all the talent Manchester City have, Cottee believes they will be impossible to catch.





“What I will say is that it’s a good time to play Man City because you all start on the same level", Cottee told West Ham's official website.







"Once the season gets going and they’re in full stride, we know how good they are, but we’re going to play them on the first game of the season and we’ll be in exactly the same position at them fitness wise and I think that’ll give us just a sneaky chance"



The Hammers are scheduled to play Athletic Bilbao in a friendly just a week before playing Pep Guardiola's side.





Pellegrini's side will be looking to better last season's showing when they finished tenth on the table finishing with 52 points from 38 games.



Their second game of next season will be against Brighton & Hove Albion the following weekend.

