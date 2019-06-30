XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/06/2019 - 23:08 BST

West Ham Playing Manchester City At Right Time – Hammers Legend

 




West Ham United legend Tony Cottee believes that the Hammers will be playing Manchester City at the best possible time, with Manuel Pellegrini's men to start the new campaign against the champions.

The Hammers will kick off their domestic campaign with a match against defending champions Manchester City on 10th August at the London Stadium.  


 



The 53-year-old, who represented the Hammers in two spells between 1982 and 1988 and then again between 1994 and 1996, insists that it will be a good time to play the Citizens as all the teams are set to start from scratch on the first day.

Once the season gets under way, with all the talent Manchester City have, Cottee believes they will be impossible to catch.
 


“What I will say is that it’s a good time to play Man City because you all start on the same level", Cottee told West Ham's official website.



"Once the season gets going and they’re in full stride, we know how good they are, but we’re going to play them on the first game of the season and we’ll be in exactly the same position at them fitness wise and I think that’ll give us just a sneaky chance"

The Hammers are scheduled to play Athletic Bilbao in a friendly just a week before playing Pep Guardiola's side.
 


Pellegrini's side will be looking to better last season's showing when they finished tenth on the table finishing with 52 points from 38 games.

Their second game of next season will be against Brighton & Hove Albion the following weekend.   
 