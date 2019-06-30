West Ham’s Pursuit of Target Bogged Down, Newcastle United Express Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United's pursuit of Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson is bogged down, while Newcastle United have let the player's representatives know about their interest in the midfielder.



Marseille are keen to offload Sanson to help balance the books and had been eyeing doing so before the end of Sunday, before July rolls around.













A switch to West Ham had been tipped to go through but, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, the proposed transfer is bogged down, stuck in the middle of numerous English agents handling the deal.



Amid a slowing over a potential move to the Hammers, Newcastle have approached the Marseille player's agent through intermediaries.





However, Newcastle have a smaller budget to allocate for the capture of Sanson, estimated to be around €20m.







Sanson could still join West Ham, but Marseille appear to have little hope of concluding the sale by the end of the day.



The French giants are therefore looking elsewhere to raise funds and could sell Lucas Ocampos to Sevilla.





Sevilla have slapped in a bid of between €11m and €13m for the Argentine, while Marseille want €15m for Ocampos.



However, time is pressing and Ocampos only has another year left to run on his contract in the south of France.

