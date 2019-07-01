AC Milan Ready To Rekindle Dejan Lovren Interest, Want Liverpool To Drop Price

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are set to rekindle their interest in Dejan Lovren, but want Liverpool to lower their demands for the centre-back.



The Rossoneri identified Lovren as a target earlier this summer, but then switched their attention to other options.













Top target Ozan Kabak though has snubbed a move to the San Siro in favour of joining Schalke, while Sampdoria centre-back Joachim Andersen, next on the list, is more likely to leave Italy than stay in the country, with Lyon favourites to land him.



With a centre-back still one of AC Milan's priorities, they have again rekindled interest in Lovren, according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset.





The Serie A giants held talks with Lovren's representatives earlier this summer.







They would want Liverpool to lower their demands for Lovren though, with the Reds claimed to rate him at around the €15m mark.



Whether Liverpool are will to drop their asking price for Lovren to smooth a move to Italy for him remains to be seen.





AC Milan know Lovren would add vast experience to their backline, but are wary of the costs involved in signing him.



