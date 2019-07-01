XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

01/07/2019 - 14:07 BST

AC Milan Ready To Rekindle Dejan Lovren Interest, Want Liverpool To Drop Price

 




AC Milan are set to rekindle their interest in Dejan Lovren, but want Liverpool to lower their demands for the centre-back.

The Rossoneri identified Lovren as a target earlier this summer, but then switched their attention to other options.


 



Top target Ozan Kabak though has snubbed a move to the San Siro in favour of joining Schalke, while Sampdoria centre-back Joachim Andersen, next on the list, is more likely to leave Italy than stay in the country, with Lyon favourites to land him.

With a centre-back still one of AC Milan's priorities, they have again rekindled interest in Lovren, according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset.
 


The Serie A giants held talks with Lovren's representatives earlier this summer.



They would want Liverpool to lower their demands for Lovren though, with the Reds claimed to rate him at around the €15m mark.

Whether Liverpool are will to drop their asking price for Lovren to smooth a move to Italy for him remains to be seen.
 


AC Milan know Lovren would add vast experience to their backline, but are wary of the costs involved in signing him.

 