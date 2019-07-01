Ajax Still Waiting On Bid For Everton Target David Neres

Follow @insidefutbol





Ajax have yet to receive an offer for Everton target David Neres and the winger could stay in Amsterdam beyond the summer transfer window.



Neres caught the eye during Ajax's impressive run to the last four of the Champions League last season, while he also played a key role for the club domestically.













The Brazilian winger is not short of interest and has been linked with a host of clubs, including Everton and Inter.



It had been assumed that Neres would be sold this summer but, according to Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad, Ajax have yet to receive an offer for the player.





Coach Erik ten Hag recently floated the idea that Ajax could keep a large core of their squad intact over the summer.







Like Neres, Hakim Ziyech has been linked with leaving, but it is unclear if he will depart.



Ziyech has interest from Sevilla, but may well not view the Spanish side as a sufficient step up from Ajax.





The 26-year-old is still staying loyal to Ajax at present, despite Sevilla being willing to pay €30m for his services.

