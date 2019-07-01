Arsenal’s £45m Budget And Other Targets Making Wilfried Zaha Swoop Tough

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace will reject Arsenal's opening offer for Wilfried Zaha and the Gunners would need the Eagles to reduce their asking price to be able to land the winger this summer, or make player sales, according to the BBC.



Arsenal have identified Zaha as someone they want to add to their squad in the transfer window, but they are operating with a budget of just £45m.













They have lodged a bid, but it is expected to be rejected, even though Zaha wants to make the move to the Emirates Stadium.



It is claimed Arsenal would need Palace to reduce their asking price, or the Gunners would need to make significant sales, to be able to land the player; Arsenal have so far not offered any players in part exchange.





Arsenal would also look to spread the cost of the transfer over several years.







Unai Emery is chasing other targets too, meaning Arsenal's £45m budget is severely stretched.



They are in talks with Saint-Etienne to try to sign defender William Saliba, but could face competition from Tottenham.





Crystal Palace are sticking to their big asking price for Zaha, meaning the jury is out on whether any deal can happen for the Selhurst Park winger.

