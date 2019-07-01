Blackpool Trying To Stitch Up Deal For Rangers Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Blackpool are bidding to wrap up the signature of Rangers striker Ryan Hardie.



Hardie's future at Rangers is unclear amid fierce competition for a starting spot and he could be made available by boss Steven Gerrard.













The striker's situation has alerted Blackpool and the League One side are looking to put a deal in place to secure his services, according to the Sun.



Still just 22 years old, Hardie caught the eye with his performances on loan at Livingston last season.





It does not appear to have been enough to play him into Gerrard's plans for the upcoming campaign however.







Blackpool spy an opportunity to land the tall hitman they want and Hardie could be attracted to the idea of a move south of the border.



The Seasiders finished tenth in the League One standings last season and struggled for goals, registering just 50 in 46 league matches.





Blackpool have zeroed in on Hardie as the answer, but whether a permanent deal or another loan for the striker is on the agenda is unclear.



Hardie signed a new contract before starting the second part of his loan at Livingston in January this year and now has a deal with Rangers that runs until 2020.



