Brighton Miss Out On Liverpool Star, Leave Acting On Interest Too Late

Brighton & Hove Albion have missed out on Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic after leaving it too late to make their move, according to the Times.



Grujic spent last season on loan in the Bundesliga at Hertha Berlin and Liverpool have confirmed he will spend the 2019/20 campaign at the same club.













The Serbian was at the centre of a fierce scramble as Werder Bremen, Eintracht Frankfurt and Galatasaray also wanted to secure his services.



It has now also emerged that Brighton wanted to secure Grujic.





Graham Potter's side were keen on the 23-year-old, but are claimed to have acted on their interest too late and as a result missed out.







Grujic made 23 appearances for Hertha Berlin over the course of last season.



He netted on five occasions and earned plaudits for his performances in the German top flight.





The midfielder became the first signing of Jurgen Klopp's time as Liverpool manager when he joined from Red Star Belgrade in January 2016.

