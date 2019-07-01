Celtic Target Rejects Lucrative Proposal, Waiting To See What Other Offers Fortuna Sittard Receive

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic target Mark Diemers has rejected the chance to join Romanian side CFR Cluj as he is waiting for other proposals.



Diemers' club side Fortuna Sittard accepted a bid of around €2m from Cluj, as the Romanian side pushed to snap him up.













However, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, Diemers has made clear he will not join Cluj, despite the club making him a lucrative proposal.



It is claimed that the midfielder is waiting to see what other options emerge this summer.





Scottish champions Celtic have been linked with wanting the 25-year-old, while Hungarian side Ferencvaros have put in an offer.







Ferencvaros' proposal is rated to be considerably less than the around €2m Cluj put on the plate.



A move to Cluj would have meant Champions League football for the midfielder, with the Romanian side scheduled to play in the first qualifying round.





Ferencvaros are also involved in the Champions League, while Celtic too could offer Diemers the opportunity to turn out in Europe's biggest club competition.



