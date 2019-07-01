Exit Talks For Tottenham Linked Youcef Atal Frozen Due To Nice Takeover

Follow @insidefutbol





Talks over a potential move for Tottenham Hotspur linked Youcef Atal have been frozen as a result of Nice's ongoing takeover.



The 23-year-old stood out in Patrick Vieira's Nice side last season and a number of clubs are firm admirers of his talents; Tottenham could look to take him to north London, if Kieran Trippier leaves.













Atal is currently at the Africa Cup of Nations with Algeria and remains in the dark over his future at club level.



According to French outlet Foot Mercato, several clubs have maintained advanced talks with Nice over a deal for the full-back, but all discussions relating to the player are now frozen due to the takeover.





Nice are being taken over by businessman Jim Ratcliffe and Atal's entourage are keen to hold talks with the team he puts in place.







Atal will want to know the project on offer at Nice as he assesses his future.



Nice boss Vieira, who has been linked with the vacant managerial job at Newcastle United, has insisted he will stay on the south coast of France.





Whether the 43-year-old will be able to call upon Atal's services when the new Ligue 1 season starts remains to be seen.



