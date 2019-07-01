XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

01/07/2019 - 10:39 BST

Fenerbahce With Work To Do To Meet Expectations of Former Liverpool Star Daniel Sturridge

 




Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has asked Fenerbahce for a contract worth €4.2m per season to make the move to Turkey.

The Yellow Canaries struggled to score goals in what was a disastrous campaign last season and have zeroed in on Sturridge as the man to make a difference.


 



Sturridge's contract at Liverpool expired on 30th June, meaning today is his first day as an official free agent.

The former Red is not expected to be short of offers and has a proposal on his plate from Turkey.
 


According to Turkish daily Takvim, Fenerbahce have offered a contract worth €3m per year to Sturridge, however the striker is looking for more.



It is claimed that Sturridge wants €4.2m per season in order to make the switch to Turkey.

Negotiations are still in progress between the two parties as Fenerbahce aim for what would be a headline-grabbing signing.
 


Fenerbahce want to pair Sturridge up with Max Kruse, the German forward who has departed Werder Bremen at the end of his contract.

Liverpool were linked with wanting Kruse, but he is Turkey bound.
 