I Just Feel I Couldn’t Say No To Leeds United – Teen Talent On Heavy Heart Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Liam McCarron has revealed he felt he simply had to take the chance to join Leeds United, despite the fact it means leaving Carlisle United with a heavy heart.



Leeds have beaten off competition from a number of clubs, from both the Championship and the Premier League, to land the 18-year-old winger.













He impressed for League Two side Carlisle last season and will start life at Leeds in the Under-23s, under the watchful eye of coach Carlos Corberan.



Carlisle wanted to keep hold of McCarron, but the youngster admits he felt he could not turn his back on the chance to join Leeds.





"I’ve loved my time with Carlisle United and I’m leaving with a very heavy heart", McCarron told Carlisle's official site.







"I’d like to thank the club for everything they’ve done for me, and it became an even harder decision to make when a new contract offer was mentioned.



"This opportunity has come up and I just feel it’s one I have to take.





"Carlisle United will always be in my thoughts because I wouldn’t be where I am now without the help and support I’ve received from the staff, the coaches and the fans."



McCarron is now crossing his fingers for Carlisle to win promotion from League Two next term.



"I hope the club goes on to get the promotion it deserves. I’ll definitely be celebrating if it does", he added.



The teenager made a total of 20 appearances for the Carlisle first team last season, with four of his appearances coming from the starting eleven.



