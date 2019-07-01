XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

01/07/2019 - 16:16 BST

I Won’t Consider Myself A Loanee – Chelsea Loan Star Ready To Throw Himself Into Scottish Experience

 




Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter insists he will not consider himself a loanee throughout his stint at Scottish side Ross County.

Baxter has linked up with Ross County on a season-long loan deal and made his first appearance for his new club on Saturday, featuring in a comfortable 11-0 win over Forres Mechanics.


 



The shot-stopper spent last term on loan at Yeovil Town, who were relegated from League Two, and is now relishing diving straight in to his loan stint in Scotland.

Baxter told the Press and Journal: "I’ve played a lot of games over the last three years but it’s always good to get this first one out of the way.
 


"It’s good for my confidence and we are quickly into the League Cup up here", he continued.



"You certainly don’t get a long pre-season build-up in Scotland."

The Chelsea talent is now preparing to change his mindset as he believes when joining a club on loan he has to buy into his new home completely, something he knows the fans appreciate.
 


"I can’t wait to meet all the fans and I’ve been lucky at every club I’ve been at that the fans have sang my name", he explained.

"I’ve been able to have a great relationship with them.

"When I go on loan to a club I become a part of that club. I now see myself as a Ross County player, not a loanee.

"I think that the fans buy into that and share the passion and I just can’t wait to meet them all and play in front of them every week."

Ross County are due to travel to the Netherlands on Tuesday, giving Baxter another chance to gel with his new team-mates and clock up more game time.

The Staggies are set to take on FC Groningen on Friday, before then locking horns with Valenciennes on Sunday.

 