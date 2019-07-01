XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

01/07/2019 - 23:02 BST

I Won’t Stop Being Old School, Rangers Star Vows

 




Rangers full-back Jon Flanagan has insisted that he will not stop being an old school style defender and will continue full blooded tackling in order to ensure as many clean sheets as possible.

The former Liverpool player joined the Gers last summer and went on to manage 30 appearances for Steven Gerrard's side, including 16 in the league.  


 



Now Flanagan has is in the thick of pre-season and has stepped up training as he looks to make an impression when the season begins.

Giving his opinion on the style of play he prefers as a defender, Flanagan said that tackling is part of his game and he will not move away from an old school approach.
 


In spite of the ever growing tendency of modern day full-backs to focus on getting forward, Flanagan insists that he will continue to be old school and try to keep as many clean sheets as possible.



“Tackling is part of my game, full blooded tackles are something I do and hopefully that can continue!" Flanagan told his club's official website.

“A lot of the modern day full-backs are a lot more attacking but as a defender, and you could say I am old school, but my first job is to defend and try and keep as many clean sheets as possible.”
 


The 26-year-old, a product of Liverpool's youth academy, spent eight seasons at Anfield before moving to Scotland to play under his former team-mate Gerrard.   
 