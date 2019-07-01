Koln In Talks To Sign Aston Villa Target, Work To Do To Agree Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Bundesliga side 1.FC Koln are in talks to try to sign Aston Villa target Marvelous Nakamba from Club Brugge.



Nakamba has been clear that he would like to move on from the Belgian side this summer as he seeks the next step in his career.













Aston Villa have shown interest in taking the 25-year-old to the Premier League, but Koln are trying to make sure Nakamba is playing his football in the Bundesliga next term.



According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Koln have been in talks with Club Brugge for several weeks.





However, the German side have yet to reach an agreement with Club Brugge and the difference between the two sides is claimed to be substantial.







Nakamba is becoming frustrated with the situation as he is ready to move on.



The defensively minded midfielder has a further two years to run on his contract with Club Brugge, who he joined from Dutch top flight outfit Vitesse in 2017.





Nakamba, a Zimbabwe international, made the move to Europe with French side Nancy in 2014.

