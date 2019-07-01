Lazio To Make Last Ditch Attempt To Keep Leeds United Target, Proposals In From China and Middle East

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio are set to make an attempt to convince striker Felipe Caicedo, who has been linked with Leeds United, to stay in Rome this summer, but the striker is leaning towards going.



The Serie A side's coach Simeone Inzaghi has asked that the club hold back Caicedo, but a decision will soon need to be taken on the striker.













According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Ecuador international is keen to move on and has proposals on the table from China and the Middle East.



Lazio though will try one last attempt to persuade Caicedo that his future lies at the club.





If that fails, the Serie A side will then look to locate a replacement for the former Manchester City star.







The 30-year-old made 38 appearances for Lazio last season, scoring nine goals and providing six assists.



He is entering the last year of his contract at the Stadio Olimpico.





Leeds were linked with a swoop for the Ecuadorian hitman last summer and it remains to be seen if the Whites hold serious interest in snapping him up in the current transfer window.



