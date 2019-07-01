Leeds United Complete Ben White and Jack Harrison Loan Deals, Option To Buy For Man City Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have completed the loan captures of Ben White and Jack Harrison, from Brighton and Manchester City, respectively.



Centre-back White joins on a season-long loan from the Seagulls and will be looking to clock up regular game time in the Championship with Leeds.













The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season learning his trade in League One at Peterborough United.



He now lands at Leeds to further boost Marcelo Bielsa's options in central defence as he fights with Liam Cooper and Pontus Jansson for a start.





Manchester City winger Harrison has also joined, heading back to the club at which he spent last season on loan, on another loan deal.







Bielsa was keen to land Harrison and gave him 42 outings in a White shirt over the course of last season.



Leeds have also secured an option to buy in the terms of Harrison's loan from Manchester City.





Both players have reported for training at Leeds this morning.

