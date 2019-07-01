XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

01/07/2019 - 22:34 BST

Leeds United Paying Seven-Figure Fee To Seal Loan of Wolves Star

 




Leeds United will pay Wolverhampton Wanderers a fee of £2m to take winger Helder Costa on loan for the season.

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa is keen for Costa to be added to the ranks at Elland Road and Leeds are closing in on capturing the winger.


 



Costa has already said his goodbyes to Wolves and travelled to Leeds on Sunday to complete the switch.

The 25-year-old will cost Leeds a fee of £2m for the loan deal, according to wolvesbite.com, with the Whites also holding an option to buy.
 


Wolves splashed £13m to sign Costa, making him at the time the club's record signing, but he is surplus to requirements this summer.



His arrival will continue a busy period of signings for Leeds, who have hit the accelerator on their transfer business.

On Monday the Whites completed the loan captures of defender Ben White (from Brighton) and winger Jack Harrison (from Manchester City).
 


They also sealed a permanent deal for young Carlisle United winger Liam McCarron, a player who had also been linked with Wolves.
 