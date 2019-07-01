Marcelo Bielsa Factor Big Influence Over Mauricio Pochettino’s Jack Clarke Decision

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcelo Bielsa being Leeds United head coach played a big part in Tottenham Hotspur opting to send Jack Clarke back to the Whites on loan, according to football.london.



Clarke is set to complete a permanent transfer from Leeds to Tottenham, with last season's Champions League finalists tipped to be paying around £10m for his services.













The highly-rated 18-year-old winger though is set to be loaned straight back to Leeds for the upcoming campaign in a move which has left some Spurs fans frustrated.



Pochettino though has weighed up the situation and the fact that Bielsa, the Spurs manager's mentor, is in the dugout at Elland Road has had a big say in the decision.





Bielsa will be trusted to continue Clarke's development and hand him more game time than he would have enjoyed had he stayed at Tottenham.







With competition for places fierce in north London, Spurs believe it makes more sense for Clarke to continue his progress in Yorkshire.



Clarke will have a host of wing options to compete with at Elland Road however.





Leeds have re-signed Jack Harrison on loan from Manchester City and are expected to complete a deal for Wolves winger Helder Costa, also on loan.

