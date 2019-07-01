XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/07/2019 - 11:38 BST

Marcelo Bielsa Factor Big Influence Over Mauricio Pochettino’s Jack Clarke Decision

 




Marcelo Bielsa being Leeds United head coach played a big part in Tottenham Hotspur opting to send Jack Clarke back to the Whites on loan, according to football.london.

Clarke is set to complete a permanent transfer from Leeds to Tottenham, with last season's Champions League finalists tipped to be paying around £10m for his services.


 



The highly-rated 18-year-old winger though is set to be loaned straight back to Leeds for the upcoming campaign in a move which has left some Spurs fans frustrated.

Pochettino though has weighed up the situation and the fact that Bielsa, the Spurs manager's mentor, is in the dugout at Elland Road has had a big say in the decision.
 


Bielsa will be trusted to continue Clarke's development and hand him more game time than he would have enjoyed had he stayed at Tottenham.



With competition for places fierce in north London, Spurs believe it makes more sense for Clarke to continue his progress in Yorkshire.

Clarke will have a host of wing options to compete with at Elland Road however.
 


Leeds have re-signed Jack Harrison on loan from Manchester City and are expected to complete a deal for Wolves winger Helder Costa, also on loan.
 