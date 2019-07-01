Marcelo Bielsa Will Really Improve Me – Leeds United New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





New Leeds United signing Ben White has revealed that he has heard a lot about Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa and is sure the Argentine will improve him as a player.



The Whites confirmed the signing of the 21-year-old defender from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion on a season-long deal on Monday.













The move to Leeds will be a third consecutive loan spell for the youngster, who can also operate as a full-back, and White insists that he is absolutely buzzing about the opportunity.



White admits he has heard good things about Bielsa and is sure that the Argentine can improve his game.





“When I heard of the opportunity to come, I was just so excited to get it over the line and I’m absolutely buzzing”, White told Leeds' official site.







“I’ve heard loads about Marcelo Bielsa, he is an amazing manager, especially with young players and I’m sure he is going to really improve me, which is what I am looking to do this season.



“I’m cool and calm on the ball, I like to play out from the back and I want to try and play as many games as I can – I’ve come here to win games."





White is now relishing the chance to get started and settle in at Leeds.



“I’m looking forward to meeting everyone at Thorp Arch, I haven’t trained yet, so the rest of the team are a week ahead, but I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into it.”



Brighton will be looking for White to clock up game time at Elland Road, but whether the Seagulls have an agreement on minutes on the pitch with Leeds is unclear.

