Only England – Liverpool and West Ham Boosted In Interest In Attacker As Stance Set

Liverpool and West Ham United have received a big boost in their interest in FC Porto attacker Moussa Marega, if they do choose to make a move for him this summer.



The Premier League pair have been linked with being keen on the prolific attacker, who found the back of the net 21 times for Porto last term.













Marseille are also keen on the 28-year-old and Porto have been warned that losing Marega would be a major blow.



The Estadio do Dragao giants will be resting a little easier though as, according to Portuguese daily Record, Marega has resolved not to leave the club unless he is approached by a Premier League side.





He is prepared to stay at Porto for another season if there is no interest from an English side.







Marega has a release clause of €40m in a contract which runs until 2021, well within reach for his Premier League suitors.



Neither Liverpool or West Ham appear to have yet made a move to take him to England though and all eyes are on whether they will do so.





He almost joined West Ham last summer, but the transfer collapsed.

