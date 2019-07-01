PSG’s Owners Tipped To Complete Leeds United Investment In Coming Weeks and Months

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain's owners, Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) are in advanced talks to invest in Leeds United and are expected to complete a deal in the coming weeks and months.



QSI have been showing keen interest in buying into Leeds, viewing the Yorkshire side as an affordable entry into English football.













Talks are well advanced, a source close to the deal has told French daily Le Parisien.



It is claimed that a deal should go through within weeks or months, with Leeds missing out on promotion to the Premier League not cooling QSI's interest in investment.





QSI has been studying English football for an opportunity to invest for the last two years.







While they would not be expected to buy the club outright, with Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani not yet favouring a full sale, they are claimed to see the potential for profit at Elland Road.



The primary goal however is mooted to be to engage in football diplomacy ahead of the 2022 World Cup.





If Leeds were to earn promotion to the Premier League and then push on to qualify for Europe though, QSI would have to find an arrangement to comply with UEFA rules, given its ownership of PSG.

