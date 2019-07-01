Starlet Bidding For Blackburn Rovers Contract After Leeds United Departure

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United goalkeeper Joshua Rae is training with Blackburn Rovers, as the Ewood Park side mull handing him a contract.



Rae left Elland Road this summer, being wished well by Jack Clarke, and is looking to get his career back on track at another club, with Blackburn a possibility.













The 18-year-old is training with Blackburn, according to the Lancashire Telegraph, and the club are considering offering him a contract and drafting him into the Under-23 squad.



Rae joined Leeds in 2017 following spells in Scotland at Celtic and Aberdeen.





A move to join Blackburn's Under-23 squad would see Rae link up with a side that competed in the Premier League 2 Division 1 last season.







Blackburn finished a lofty fifth with 31 points from 22 games, just behind Liverpool and ahead of powerhouses Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.



Rae is one of a number of goalkeeping decisions looming for Blackburn this summer.





Shot-stopper David Raya is attracting interest from fellow Championship side Brentford, while Andrew Fisher could be sent out on loan.



Jayson Leutwiler has had his contract extended by a further 12 months.

