XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/07/2019 - 09:31 BST

Starlet Bidding For Blackburn Rovers Contract After Leeds United Departure

 




Former Leeds United goalkeeper Joshua Rae is training with Blackburn Rovers, as the Ewood Park side mull handing him a contract.

Rae left Elland Road this summer, being wished well by Jack Clarke, and is looking to get his career back on track at another club, with Blackburn a possibility.


 



The 18-year-old is training with Blackburn, according to the Lancashire Telegraph, and the club are considering offering him a contract and drafting him into the Under-23 squad.

Rae joined Leeds in 2017 following spells in Scotland at Celtic and Aberdeen.
 


A move to join Blackburn's Under-23 squad would see Rae link up with a side that competed in the Premier League 2 Division 1 last season.



Blackburn finished a lofty fifth with 31 points from 22 games, just behind Liverpool and ahead of powerhouses Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

Rae is one of a number of goalkeeping decisions looming for Blackburn this summer.
 


Shot-stopper David Raya is attracting interest from fellow Championship side Brentford, while Andrew Fisher could be sent out on loan.

Jayson Leutwiler has had his contract extended by a further 12 months.
 