Sunderland Keen On Snapping Up Defender Following Millwall Departure

Sunderland are trying to snap up former Millwall star Conor McLaughlin, according to the Sun.



The 27-year-old defender is a free agent following his departure from Millwall earlier this summer and Black Cats boss Jack Ross is spying a bargain acquisition.













Millwall snapped McLaughlin up in 2017 from Fleetwood Town and he quickly nailed down a spot in the side at the Den.



He found himself out of favour last term and managed just eight appearances in the Championship for the Lions.





Now McLaughlin, who has made more than 100 appearances at League One level during his career, is on the lookout for a new club.







A move to Sunderland may appeal, with the Black Cats shaping up to go again in their bid to return to the Championship after narrowly missing promotion last season.



Sunderland's summer has been shrouded in uncertainty as Mark Campbell tries to take control of the club.





It has been claimed the takeover has hit a snag, with Campbell's investment group wanting to now pay a lower price, something which means any deal may not be done this summer.

