This Is How I’d Handle Arsenal – Former Crystal Palace Supremo On Wilfried Zaha Saga

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has suggested that Arsenal have champagne taste with beer money, due to their pursuit of Eagles winger Wilfried Zaha.



Unai Emery wants to take Zaha to the Emirates Stadium this summer and the wide-man is reported to want the move to happen.













Arsenal though have a transfer budget of around £45m and are claimed to have offered just £40m for Zaha, well below Crystal Palace's asking price.



The Eagles want top dollar for their player and Jordan has indicated their desires are out of whack with the resources they have available.





Asked on Twitter by a fan how he would handle Arsenal trying to sign Zaha on the cheap, Jordan replied: "Drag them into the public domain under the headline of having “champagne taste with beer money".







"We helped them at #afc once with Ian Wright, they can’t have what they can’t afford!"



Crystal Palace have already lost one key player in the shape of full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has been sold to Manchester United.





The Selhurst Park side are expected to reject Arsenal's bid for Zaha and all eyes will be on what twists and turns the transfer saga next takes.

