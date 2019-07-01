This Is Our Desire – Saint-Etienne Coach On Arsenal and Tottenham Linked William Saliba

Follow @insidefutbol





Saint-Etienne coach Ghislain Printant has reaffirmed the club's desire to make sure Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target William Saliba is still plying his trade at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard next season.



Arsenal have opened talks to try to sign the promising 18-year-old centre-back, but so far have no agreement in place, while Tottenham have been credited with an interest and lodging a possible bid soon.













While Saint-Etienne are willing to sell for the right price, they have been clear that any deal would have to see Saliba loaned back to them for next season.



Printant feels it is essential that Saliba is at his disposal next term as he believes the young defender still has much growing to do.





He told a press conference this morning: "Saliba is part of our squad.







"We all know that he is being courted [for a summer move].



"In a sporting sense, our desire is to have him with us.





"He still has to evolve."



With money tight at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal may be reluctant to shell out a large fee for Saliba only to not see him available to play until the summer of 2020.



Tottenham's intentions remains unclear, with Spurs yet to table an offer for Saliba, despite having told the player's entourage that they are interested in snapping him up.

