Want To Build On My First Leeds United Loan – Jack Harrison

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City loanee Jack Harrison believes that he has learnt a lot over the last 12 months at Leeds United and says he is now looking to build on that going into the new season.



The 22-year-old has returned to Elland Road on yet another loan spell after an impressive campaign for Marcelo Bielsa's side during the 2018/19 season.













This time around though the Peacocks have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the loan.



In his first interview post signing, Harrison said that he learnt a lot over the last 12 months and has grown as a player. The winger feels now the task for him will be to use that experience as a foundation heading into the new season.





“I’ve definitely learnt a lot in the last 12 months, if you look at my performances throughout the season I think I grew as a player and by the end of the season I was really getting going", Harrison told his club's official website.







“I’m looking to use that as a foundation now and build from that going into the new season.



“It’s been good to see the lads again and I’m looking forward to catching up with them all properly.”





Bielsa handed Harrison regular game time over the course of his loan spell last season and the Argentine was keen for the Manchester City winger to return.

