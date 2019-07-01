We Know Pre-Season Needs To Be Tough – Leeds United Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw says the Whites know they need to put in the hard yards over pre-season if they want to match last season's levels.



The majority of Marcelo Bielsa's squad have now reported back to Thorp Arch for a gruelling pre-season programme.













Forshaw, who has been with the team over the course of the first few days of the training, feels that his team need to put in the hard work now so that they can get back to the levels achieved last season.



And he is satisfied with what he has seen, insisting that the base fitness is good this time around, especially having been given sessions to work on to keep sharp.





“It’s good to be back in training and doing what we love in playing football”, Forshaw told his club's official website.







“It’s been tough as usual, but it’s what we expect.



“If we want to get back to the levels we were at last season then we need to put the work in now and we definitely are.





“I feel like we have gone into this pre-season quicker this year than last year.



“I think we had more of a base fitness from last season and the sessions we took away with us in the summer gave us a base, which has allowed us to really ramp things up."



Despite the tough nature of pre-season, the midfielder insists the squad are enjoying it.



“There are a lot of hard runs that we have to do and a lot of gym sessions, but we are all enjoying it and raring to go again."



Leeds will kick-off their pre-season campaign with a match against York City on 10th July and then face Guiseley.

