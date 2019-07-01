XRegister
01/07/2019 - 14:15 BST

We’ve Beaten Off Competition – Leeds United Delight At Snapping Up Wolves Target

 




Leeds United have confirmed the capture of highly rated winger Liam McCarron, who had also been linked with Premier League side Wolves.

McCarron caught the eye with his performances in League Two at Carlisle United and Leeds have moved quickly to get him in through the door.


 



The 18-year-old has put pen to paper to a three-year contract at Elland Road and Leeds are drafting him into Carlos Corberan's Under-23 squad initially, with a view to then promoting him further.

Leeds have confirmed beating off substantial competition for McCarron and said: "McCarron came through the ranks at Carlisle and signed a first professional contract with the League Two side last September.
 


"He then went on to make 20 appearances in all competitions for the Brunton Park outfit and Leeds have beaten off competition from a number of Premier League and Championship clubs to secure the signature of the highly rated youngster."



McCarron will be looking to make an impression on Corberan over the course of the summer, ahead of Leeds Under-23s kicking off their new campaign.

Corberan led the Under-23s to success in the Professional Development League North last term.
 


The Spaniard's youngsters then went on to win the national final to cap off a memorable campaign.

McCarron will also be looking to work his way into senior team boss Marcelo Bielsa's plans.

 