Where Is Dalian Yifang – Richard Keys Hits Out As Former Newcastle Boss Rafael Benitez Appears China Bound

Richard Keys has hit out at Rafael Benitez's defenders following reports that the former Newcastle United boss is to take charge of Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang.



The Champions League winning manager opted not to sign a new contract at Newcastle after concluding the club were not on the same page going forward.













He is now a free agent and is claimed to be heading to China to take up the Dalian Yifang job for £12m per year.



Keys has been a critic of Benitez throughout his spell as Newcastle manager and the Qatar-based football presenter has mocked thoughts he would walk into a top job.





He wrote on Twitter: "So Rafa ‘walks into one of the world’s top club’s’ just as you’ve all been telling me he would – for £12m a year – not that that crossed his mind when he left Newcastle.







"Where is Dalian Yifang btw?" Keys added.



Benitez counts Valencia, Liverpool, Inter, Chelsea, Napoli and Real Madrid amongst his former clubs, winning trophies in England, Italy and Spain.





The Spaniard took over at Newcastle in March 2016, inheriting a struggling team and failing to prevent relegation from the Premier League.



Benitez led the Magpies to instant promotion back to the Premier League however and then kept the club in the top flight.

