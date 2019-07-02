Arsenal Suffer Blow As Napoli Move Into Pole Position For Kieran Tierney

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli are edging ahead of Arsenal in the race to land Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, according to the BBC.



Arsenal boss Unai Emery has zeroed in on Tierney as someone he wants at the Emirates Stadium this summer, but the Gunners are struggling to agree a fee with Celtic.













They have had an offer rejected and now appear to be at risk of losing out on Tierney.



It is claimed that Napoli are now moving into pole position for the Scotland international, though matters have not yet gone past the point of no return.





Arsenal have just £45m in their transfer kitty this summer and with competing deals for Wilfried Zaha, William Saliba and Tierney all on the table in north London, the club face a tough task.







Celtic have been clear they will not let Tierney leave for less than they feel he is worth.



And Napoli have Champions League football to offer the defender, something Arsenal cannot match.





All eyes will be on whether Arsenal can raise extra funds from selling players to give them an extra boost in the transfer market.

