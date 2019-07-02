Ayoze Perez Discussing Leicester City Personal Terms

Follow @insidefutbol





Ayoze Perez is discussing personal terms on a £30m move from Newcastle United to Leicester City.



Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers is a fan of the Spanish striker and the wheels are in motion to take him to the King Power Stadium.













Newcastle are currently without a manager following the departure of Rafael Benitez, but their situation does not appear to have put a stop to transfer business.



Perez is, according to the Shields Gazette, now discussing personal terms with Leicester.





He is close to making the move to Leicester in a deal which would be worth up to £30m for Newcastle.







Perez played in all but one Premier League game under Benitez last season and contributed with a vital 12 goals for the Magpies.



He has a contract which runs until 2021, meaning Newcastle may have calculated this summer is the most opportune moment to realise a high fee from his departure.





In total, Perez has turned out for Newcastle on 195 occasions since joining in 2014.

