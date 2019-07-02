XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/07/2019 - 21:39 BST

Ayoze Perez Discussing Leicester City Personal Terms

 




Ayoze Perez is discussing personal terms on a £30m move from Newcastle United to Leicester City.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers is a fan of the Spanish striker and the wheels are in motion to take him to the King Power Stadium.


 



Newcastle are currently without a manager following the departure of Rafael Benitez, but their situation does not appear to have put a stop to transfer business.

Perez is, according to the Shields Gazette, now discussing personal terms with Leicester.
 


He is close to making the move to Leicester in a deal which would be worth up to £30m for Newcastle.



Perez played in all but one Premier League game under Benitez last season and contributed with a vital 12 goals for the Magpies.

He has a contract which runs until 2021, meaning Newcastle may have calculated this summer is the most opportune moment to realise a high fee from his departure.
 


In total, Perez has turned out for Newcastle on 195 occasions since joining in 2014.
 