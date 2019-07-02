XRegister
X
06 October 2018

02/07/2019 - 12:12 BST

Burnley Bid For Everton Target Talk Dismissed

 




Burnley have not put a bid in for Marseille attacker Lucas Ocampos, who has been linked with Everton, according to the Burnley Express.

Marseille are looking to offload players to raise funds and Ocampos has been identified as an asset that could be quickly sold.


 



He has been linked with a possible move to Sevilla, who have put a bid in with Marseille for his services, while Everton have been credited with an interest.

It had been claimed that Sean Dyche's Burnley have now entered the race and slapped in a proposal worth £10m for Ocampos.
 


Those suggestions have been dismissed however and it remains to be seen if Burnley do hold any interest in the Argentine.



The 24-year-old featured on a regular basis for Marseille last term, making 40 appearances across all competitions.

He is though entering the final year of his contract at the French giants and is tipped to be sold if an acceptable offer arrives.
 


Marseille have been looking for around €15m to sell Ocampos.
 