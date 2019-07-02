Derby Give Phillip Cocu’s Assistant Training Tour As Appointment Moves Closer

Follow @insidefutbol





Derby County are moving towards appointing Phillip Cocu as their new boss, with the Dutchman's proposed assistant having been given a tour of the club's training base, according to the Daily Telegraph.



The Rams are set to lose Frank Lampard to Chelsea, with the former England international poised to be confirmed as the new man in charge at Stamford Bridge.













They are wasting no time in finding a replacement and Cocu is edging closer to the job.



The Dutchman's proposed assistant Twan Scheepers has been given a tour of Derby's training ground in a sign that matters are advanced.





Cocu started his managerial career at PSV Eindhoven and led the club to three Eredivisie titles and one Dutch Cup.







He then headed to Turkey to take charge of Fenerbahce, but was sacked after just 15 games in charge with a record of three wins, five draws and seven defeats.



If he takes over ar Pride Park, Cocu will be expected to build on Lampard's good work.





Lampard led Derby to within a whisker of promotion from the Championship, with the Rams falling at the playoff final hurdle.

