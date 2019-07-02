XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/07/2019 - 23:46 BST

Easily Good Enough For Premier League – Rangers Coach Lauds Talent of Lyon Bound Midfielder

 




Rangers first team coach Michael Beale has congratulated Thiago Mendes as the Brazilian prepares for a move to Lyon and believes that he has the ability to play in the Premier League.

Lyon are on the verge of completing a double-swoop for Lille's Mendes and Youssouf Kone, as they bid to strengthen their squad this summer.


 



The French club are expected to pay their league rivals an amount of €37m for the duo.

Mendes plied his trade for Brazilian side Sao Paulo for two years before moving to France in 2017; the defensive midfielder was involved in nine goals from 90 appearances for the Tricolor.
 


Beale, who is on the coaching staff under Steven Gerrard at Rangers, worked with the 27-year-old in Brazil when he was the assistant manager of Sao Paulo.



Although the two were together at the club for only six months, Beale is confident that Mendes has what it takes to play in the Premier League with ease.

"Congratulations to Thiago Mendes on his pending move from Lille to Lyon", Beale wrote on his Twitter account.
 


"A player that always had the ability and character to do well in Europe.

"He could easily play in the Premier League one day."

Mendes made 34 league appearances for Lille last season, in a campaign which saw the club finish second behind Paris Saint-Germain.   
 