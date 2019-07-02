Everton Fans Are Really Passionate – Toffees New Boy Vows To Give All

Follow @insidefutbol





New Everton signing Jonas Lossl admits he is thrilled to be at a club with fans as passionate as those of the Toffees, with the shot-stopper keen to make sure he gives his all.



The goalkeeper has joined the Toffees on a free transfer after leaving Huddersfield Town at the end of the season.













The 30-year-old was the first-choice goalkeeper for the Terriers last season, featuring in a total of 31 league games, and managing five clean sheets.



Now that Lossl has joined Everton though he is looking to make the most of the passionate support and win over the fans by making sure he gives everything.





"[I’ve been told] that this is a club which cares about their surroundings, cares about the people of Liverpool", Lossl told evertonfc.com.







"Evertonians are really passionate about football and Liverpool is a really big football city, so if you come here and bring it all, the fans will love you."



"To be at a club like that is nice."





Everton currently have Jordan Pickford as their number one goalkeeper, with Maarten Stekelenburg also on the books.



Lossl, 30, initially joined Huddersfield on loan from German club Mainz before making the move permanent.

