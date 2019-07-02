Former Leeds Boss Neil Redfearn Could Get Interim Newcastle Job

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn could earn himself the Newcastle United job on an interim basis, according to The Northern Echo.



Newcastle are in the market for a new manager after Rafael Benitez decided against signing a new contract and left the club at the end of last month.













The club have been looking at a number of options, but Patrick Vieira has ruled himself out of the mix and a potential takeover could complicate matters.



Redfearn is set to take charge of the club’s pre-season preparations this week and will also be in the dugout for the Premier League Asia Trophy later this month.





And if he impresses during pre-season, Newcastle could feel able to hand him the role on an interim basis as they take their time on a new appointment.







Newcastle are struggling to get a manager in place and are yet to make any meaningful progress in their attempts to bring in a new figurehead at St. James’ Park.



The Magpies are considering handing the reins to Redfearn on a temporary basis.





The 54-year-old was made the Newcastle Under-23s boss earlier last month and had a spell in charge of Leeds after a successful stint leading the Whites academy and developing first team players.



He was shown the door at Leeds by controversial then owner Massimo Cellino, despite steadying the ship.

