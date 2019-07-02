XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

02/07/2019 - 09:53 BST

Former Leeds Boss Neil Redfearn Could Get Interim Newcastle Job

 




Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn could earn himself the Newcastle United job on an interim basis, according to The Northern Echo.

Newcastle are in the market for a new manager after Rafael Benitez decided against signing a new contract and left the club at the end of last month.  


 



The club have been looking at a number of options, but Patrick Vieira has ruled himself out of the mix and a potential takeover could complicate matters.

Redfearn is set to take charge of the club’s pre-season preparations this week and will also be in the dugout for the Premier League Asia Trophy later this month.
 


And if he impresses during pre-season, Newcastle could feel able to hand him the role on an interim basis as they take their time on a new appointment.



Newcastle are struggling to get a manager in place and are yet to make any meaningful progress in their attempts to bring in a new figurehead at St. James’ Park.

The Magpies are considering handing the reins to Redfearn on a temporary basis.
 


The 54-year-old was made the Newcastle Under-23s boss earlier last month and had a spell in charge of Leeds after a successful stint leading the Whites academy and developing first team players.

He was shown the door at Leeds by controversial then owner Massimo Cellino, despite steadying the ship.   
 