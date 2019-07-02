XRegister
06 October 2018

02/07/2019 - 21:28 BST

Harry Maguire Is £100m In Current Market – League One Club Chairman On Man City and Man Utd Target

 




Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony thinks that Manchester City and Manchester United should be paying £100m to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester City given the current state of the market.

Both Manchester clubs are keen on the centre-back, but Leicester are only prepared to let Maguire move on for big money.


 



Manchester United have gone in with a £70m bid for Maguire, but Leicester are claimed to value the defender at a higher rate.

Peterborough supremo MacAnthony has now weighed in and insisted if he was Leicester owner then he would want £80m plus £20m in add-ons, feeling that is the going rate for someone of Maguire's standard.
 


Asked on Twitter how much he would charge for Maguire, MacAnthony wrote: "£80 million plus £20 mill in add ons going rate for player of that ilk in current market."



Maguire is currently on holiday and yet to report back for pre-season at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester are keen to keep hold of the 26-year-old and have no financial need to sell a player viewed as important to manager Brendan Rodgers' prospects in his first full season in charge.
 


Maguire signed a five-year contract with the Foxes last year.
 