06 October 2018

02/07/2019 - 12:24 BST

Leeds United Star Set For Turkey Move, Expected To Be Completed This Week

 




Turkish side Denizlispor have reached an agreement to sign Leeds United winger Hadi Sacko.

The French wide-man is out of favour at Elland Road and has been tipped to be moved on this summer as the Whites look to cut fringe players from the squad.


 



Sacko spent the first half of last season on loan at Spanish second tier outfit Las Palmas, but the spell was cut short after he failed to make an impact.

He ended the campaign on loan in Turkey at Ankaragucu and is now poised to head back to the country.
 


It is for Denizlispor that he will be turning out for next season as, according to Turkish daily the Denizli Gazetesi, the club have agreed a deal to sign him.



They are expected to complete the arrival of Sacko later this week.

Denizlispor won the Turkish second tier last season, meaning they are shaping up for a spell in the top flight.
 


Sacko's contract at Elland Road is due to run until the summer of 2020, but it appears he will not see it out.
 