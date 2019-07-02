XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

02/07/2019 - 10:01 BST

Leeds United Winger Jack Clarke Completes Tottenham Hotspur Move

 




Jack Clarke has completed a move from Leeds United to Tottenham Hotspur for an undisclosed fee, and returned to Elland Road on loan.

The highly-rated young winger travelled to London last week to undergo a medical with Tottenham and finalise personal terms.


 



He appears to have come through his medical checks without issue and has now completed a move to Tottenham, becoming the club's first signing since January 2018.

Tottenham are reportedly set to pay in the region of £9m for Clarke, while Leeds have also included a sell-on clause in the deal.
 


Leeds announced on their official site: "Leeds United can confirm winger Jack Clarke has completed a transfer to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur for an undisclosed fee."



Clarke has returned to Leeds on loan as part of the deal, with the Whites saying: "Leeds United are pleased to announce the loan signing of Jack Clarke from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

"Clarke completed a permanent move to Tottenham on Tuesday, but now returns to Elland Road until the end of the 2019/20 campaign."
 


All eyes will be on whether there are any further departures from Elland Road, or whether Clarke's exit will be enough to balance the books.
 