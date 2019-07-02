XRegister
06 October 2018

Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices.



26 August 2018

Inside Futbol is on Twitter.

 

02/07/2019 - 13:02 BST

Ligue 1 Side Make Arsenal Star Priority Target

 




French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux have made Arsenal centre-back Laurent Koscielny a priority target.

Bordeaux are set to lose defender Jules Kounde to Spanish giants Sevilla and are assessing who can come in to replace him.


 



They have zeroed in on Arsenal defender Koscielny and will make him their priority to slot into the backline, according to French sports daily L'Equipe.

It is claimed that Bordeaux have had contact with the player since April, with him firmly in their thoughts as a potential summer signing.
 


Koscielny has a year left to run on his contract at the Emirates Stadium, but has been linked with a departure.



Several Ligue 1 sides are potential destinations for Koscielny, but Arsenal have been hoping to keep hold of him.

Koscielny arrived at Arsenal in 2010, when Arsene Wenger plucked him from Lorient.
 


The centre-back quickly became a key man in north London and helped Arsenal to consistently qualify for the Champions League, as well as win two FA Cups.
 