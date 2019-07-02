Liverpool Confirm Loan Extension For 22-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Premier League side Liverpool have confirmed that Allan Rodrigues de Souza has extended his loan at Fluminense.



The 22-year-old moved to the Brazilian side on a five-month loan in February this year and has now extended it until the end of the year.













Allan moved to Liverpool from Brazilian club Internacional in the summer of 2015, but is yet to make a single appearance for the team because of work permit issues.



Since his arrival at the Merseyside-club, the central midfielder has had loan stints at SJK Seinajoki, Sint-Truiden, Hertha Berlin, Apollon Limassol and Eintracht Frankfurt.





Earlier this year Allan moved back to his homeland after Fluminense became the sixth side to sign him on loan.







The Brazilian made eight league appearances during his five-month stay with Fluminense, but only two of the matches were won.



The club have played him as attacking midfielder, central midfielder and defensive midfielder over recent months. However, Allan could not make a single goal contribution.





Fluminense currently sit 16th in the Brazilian Serie A table and are set to play Ceara in their tenth league match of the season on 16th July.

