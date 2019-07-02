Liverpool Join Bayern Munich In Contacting Entourage of Barcelona Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have joined Bayern Munich in taking the temperature of the situation around Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele.



The attacker has taken time to get to grips with life at the Camp Nou and his future has consistently been a subject of speculation.













Despite Barcelona not looking to sell, Bayern Munich have been in touch with the player's entourage to express their interest and the German giants are prepared to make Dembele a transfer priority.



However, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, Liverpool have also been in touch with Dembele's representatives.





Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Dembele and Liverpool have taken the time to take the temperature of his situation at Barcelona.







Dembele however is fully focused on his third season at the Camp Nou and at present both club and player do not intend to separate.



There could be a twist in the tale though.





With speculation that Barcelona might consider re-signing Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, super agent Pini Zahavi has been looking at who the Catalan giants could sell, even though it is not claimed to be necessarily viewed favourably by the Camp Nou power-brokers.

