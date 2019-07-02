XRegister
02/07/2019 - 16:11 BST

Lyon Edging Closer To Deal For Arsenal and Tottenham Target Joachim Andersen

 




Lyon are continuing to hold talks with Sampdoria to seal a deal for Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur linked centre-back Joachim Andersen.

Andersen has been clear that the time has come for him to take the next step in his career and Sampdoria are willing to sell him for the right price.


 



Both Arsenal and Tottenham have been repeatedly linked with Andersen this summer, but the Gunners are operating with a tight transfer budget, while the defender was mooted as Spurs' replacement for Toby Alderweireld, who has so far not left north London.

Lyon are looking to take advantage and have been holding talks with Sampdoria.
 


According to Sky Italia, negotiations are continuing and a deal is edging ever closer.



It is claimed that a transfer could be agreed on the basis of a fee of €25m, plus bonus payments.

Lyon appear to be wasting no time spending the money they are poised to earn from the sale of Tanguy Ndombele.
 


The midfielder is set to sign for Tottenham in a deal which will net Lyon an initial €62m.
 